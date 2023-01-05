A peek at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY): Who has invested in It?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $7.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.11% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -1.44% and -13.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -30.52% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -53.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.35%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.78%, and is 8.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.84% and -54.41% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 583.97M, and float is at 359.37M with Short Float at 10.22%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papadopoulos Didier, the company’s Head of Aircraft OEM. SEC filings show that Papadopoulos Didier sold 5,916 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.64 per share for a total of $21534.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39971.0 shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Bowles Gregory (Head of Government Affairs) sold a total of 3,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $4.03 per share for $13750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43471.0 shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Allison Eric (Head of Product) disposed off 28,325 shares at an average price of $4.09 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 206,666 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).