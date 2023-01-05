A peek at The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who has invested in It?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $264.51 and a high of $414.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $315.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.82%.

Currently trading at $319.73, the stock is -0.42% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 6.78% off its SMA200. HD registered -21.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.42%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has around 490600 employees, a market worth around $330.56B and $157.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.27 and Fwd P/E is 18.88. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.88% and -22.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.20%).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Analyst Forecasts

The Home Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 1.22%.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at The Home Depot Inc. (HD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, the company’s EVP – Merchandising. SEC filings show that KINNAIRD JEFFREY G sold 6,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $311.65 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25241.0 shares.

The Home Depot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Siddiqui Fahim (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $311.29 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3928.0 shares of the HD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Campbell Ann Marie (EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops) disposed off 230 shares at an average price of $310.79 for $71482.0. The insider now directly holds 12,692 shares of The Home Depot Inc. (HD).

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.04% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.62% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -21.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.