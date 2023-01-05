A peek at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who has invested in It?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 4.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.14 and a high of $39.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.03% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -57.73% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.70, the stock is 5.49% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 13.18% off its SMA200. IPG registered -7.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.97%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.62%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 55600 employees, a market worth around $13.59B and $10.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.03% and -13.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 167.80% this year

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.60M, and float is at 386.66M with Short Float at 2.70%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38214.0 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that HUDSON DAWN E (Director) sold a total of 18,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $32.45 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32880.0 shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GUILFOILE MARY (Director) disposed off 6,301 shares at an average price of $32.41 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 102,803 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -50.83% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 3.79% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -31.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.