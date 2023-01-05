A peek at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who has invested in It?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is 2.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $475.77 and a high of $638.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $553.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.74%.

Currently trading at $561.92, the stock is 1.99% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 2.42% off its SMA200. TMO registered -12.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.06%.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.07%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $222.91B and $44.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.58 and Fwd P/E is 24.17. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.11% and -11.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.00M, and float is at 391.26M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 215 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 200 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spar Debora L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spar Debora L sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $561.39 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 979.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Pettiti Gianluca (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $569.11 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14450.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Pettiti Gianluca (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,975 shares at an average price of $576.84 for $2.87 million. The insider now directly holds 16,450 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months.