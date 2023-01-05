ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 26.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $30.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -39.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is 14.79% and 19.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -29.05% off its SMA200. ACMR registered -67.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.91%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.09%, and is 35.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 877 employees, a market worth around $571.15M and $375.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.94% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.36M, and float is at 44.62M with Short Float at 11.25%.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dun Haiping, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dun Haiping sold 35,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $8.43 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Dun Haiping (Director) sold a total of 36,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $16.10 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Cheav Sotheara () disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 110,002 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is trading -41.77% down over the past 12 months.