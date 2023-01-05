Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -0.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $72.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $71.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.1% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -33.19% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.92, the stock is 1.52% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. AFL registered 23.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.57%.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.85%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12447 employees, a market worth around $44.81B and $20.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.12% and -1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.35M, and float is at 563.18M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIGGIERI ALBERT, the company’s SVP, Chief Actuary. SEC filings show that RIGGIERI ALBERT sold 4,688 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $70.60 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21552.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that TILLMAN AUDREY B (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 22,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $70.80 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ) disposed off 14,130 shares at an average price of $70.01 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 36,375 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 32.49% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -7.95% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 15.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.