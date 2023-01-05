Corteva Inc. (CTVA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.74 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $58.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $59.69, the stock is -1.75% and -6.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -0.13% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 27.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.70%.

The stock witnessed a -11.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.35%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $42.79B and $17.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.15 and Fwd P/E is 19.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.47% and -12.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.40% this year

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 718.70M, and float is at 713.02M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimm Audrey, the company’s. SEC filings show that Grimm Audrey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $62.79 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7511.0 shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Engel Klaus A (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $52.76 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28742.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Cassidy Meghan () disposed off 87,022 shares at an average price of $51.53 for $4.48 million. The insider now directly holds 55,518 shares of Corteva Inc. (CTVA).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is -5.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.