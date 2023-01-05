Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -2.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $207.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $113.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55%.

Currently trading at $117.11, the stock is -8.09% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.02% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -44.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.27%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.27%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $15.08B and $2.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.62. Profit margin for the company is -25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.76% and -43.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.35M, and float is at 124.75M with Short Float at 9.92%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RYAN M., the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that SCOTT RYAN M. sold 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $116.98 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Silverman Josh (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $132.87 per share for $2.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Daniel Nicholas (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $134.04 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,309 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.04% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.62% lower over the same period.