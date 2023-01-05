Here are the top Institutional holders of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $9.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.02% off the consensus price target high of $22.21 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 78.26% higher than the price target low of $7.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 15.33% and 28.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing 13.97% at the moment leaves the stock 13.42% off its SMA200. DOYU registered -40.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.00%.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.62%, and is 6.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.99% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $481.60M and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.22% and -44.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.60% this year

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.66M, and float is at 317.45M with Short Float at 4.68%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -17.96% lower over the past 12 months. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is 36.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.