Here are the top Institutional holders of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) shares

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is 15.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -80.17% and -81.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.84 million and changing 15.79% at the moment leaves the stock -74.52% off its SMA200. WNW registered -91.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -66.68%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -83.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.65%, and is 15.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.04% over the week and 55.32% over the month.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $11.29M and $5.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.55% and -93.27% from its 52-week high.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.38M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 0.75%.