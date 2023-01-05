Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.85 and a high of $113.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $101.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $100.68, the stock is -1.48% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 8.49% off its SMA200. PSX registered 32.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.59%.

The stock witnessed a -5.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.42%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $47.60B and $162.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.33% and -11.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Phillips 66 (PSX) Analyst Forecasts

Phillips 66 is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year

Phillips 66 (PSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 481.39M, and float is at 470.47M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 (PSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pruitt Joseph Scott, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $110.68 per share for a total of $66406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15302.0 shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Pruitt Joseph Scott (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $111.86 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15302.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Garland Greg C. (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 146,700 shares at an average price of $109.70 for $16.09 million. The insider now directly holds 656,563 shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

Phillips 66 (PSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading 1.38% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 7.51% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -16.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.