InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) is 7.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.1% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 16.90% and -14.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -80.36% off its SMA200. INM registered -93.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.20%.

The stock witnessed a -20.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.76%, and is 61.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.92% over the week and 20.08% over the month.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $1.83M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.24% and -93.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-189.70%).

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09M, and float is at 1.08M with Short Float at 4.48%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS ERIC A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $12659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59003.0 shares.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that ADAMS ERIC A (President & CEO) bought a total of 8,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $0.85 per share for $7276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44843.0 shares of the INM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, COLWILL BRUCE (CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $5438.0. The insider now directly holds 11,515 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM).