Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is 9.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 49.42% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 11.93% at the moment leaves the stock -64.45% off its SMA200. JNCE registered -85.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.58%.

The stock witnessed a 35.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.31%, and is 65.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.46% over the week and 18.05% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $63.64M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.33% and -86.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.70%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.69M, and float is at 41.32M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drapkin Kimberlee C, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Drapkin Kimberlee C sold 8,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $54676.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52614.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 6,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $6.65 per share for $41263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64216.0 shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) disposed off 23,924 shares at an average price of $6.65 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 185,577 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -11.51% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 45.80% higher over the same period.