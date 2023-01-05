MP Materials Corp. (MP) Volatility At 3.95%, Should You Add A Position?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.50 and a high of $60.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.41% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 30.64% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.97, the stock is -11.43% and -18.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -29.23% off its SMA200. MP registered -47.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.10%.

The stock witnessed a -26.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.72%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $533.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.63 and Fwd P/E is 19.12. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.28% and -58.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.70% this year

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.54M, and float is at 145.08M with Short Float at 7.87%.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 173 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QVT Financial LP, the company’s Director by Deputization. SEC filings show that QVT Financial LP sold 53,702 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $31.62 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Gold Daniel Allen (Director) sold a total of 53,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $31.62 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $31.75 for $3.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,124,469 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).