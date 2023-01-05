New Big Money Means DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.89 and a high of $134.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXCM stock was last observed hovering at around $114.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.78% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.33, the stock is -0.76% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 18.36% off its SMA200. DXCM registered -12.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.92%.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.68%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $43.70B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 213.70 and Fwd P/E is 105.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.92% and -15.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 389.80M, and float is at 384.65M with Short Float at 3.26%.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at DexCom Inc. (DXCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacelli Steven Robert, the company’s EVP Managing Director Dexcom V. SEC filings show that Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $112.57 per share for a total of $46379.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

DexCom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Flynn Paul R (EVP Global Revenue) sold a total of 8,988 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $123.50 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55744.0 shares of the DXCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Sylvain Jereme M (EVP Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 67,237 shares of DexCom Inc. (DXCM).

DexCom Inc. (DXCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -20.02% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 1.46% higher over the same period. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -61.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.