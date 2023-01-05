New Big Money Means Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.40 and a high of $339.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $253.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $332.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.6% off the consensus price target high of $379.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -3.98% lower than the price target low of $242.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $251.64, the stock is -16.70% and -16.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.73% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 36.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.09%.

The stock witnessed a -25.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.70%, and is -8.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2260 employees, a market worth around $34.27B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.75 and Fwd P/E is 47.14. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.90% and -25.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.63M, and float is at 133.17M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $327.65 per share for a total of $11.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that McNeil Jeff (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $326.42 per share for $4.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan (President & CEO) disposed off 82,347 shares at an average price of $317.48 for $26.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,167,786 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 16.03% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is -5.83% lower over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is -26.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.