New Big Money Means Okta Inc. (OKTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is 2.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.12 and a high of $222.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $69.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.2% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -55.96% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.18, the stock is 5.49% and 20.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -19.43% off its SMA200. OKTA registered -68.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.74%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.42%, and is 8.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 6037 employees, a market worth around $11.25B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 244.53. Profit margin for the company is -52.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.06% and -68.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.70% this year

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.71M, and float is at 151.76M with Short Float at 3.90%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Runyan Jonathan T, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Runyan Jonathan T sold 3,022 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $67.41 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Tighe Brett (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $67.41 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39472.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, St. Ledger Susan () disposed off 2,504 shares at an average price of $67.41 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 67,298 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 6.77% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -60.65% lower over the same period.