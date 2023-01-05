Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Volatility At 5.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is -6.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.02 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $28.84, the stock is -8.56% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. NOG registered 32.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.74%.

The stock witnessed a -19.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is -9.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.21 and Fwd P/E is 2.62. Profit margin for the company is 50.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.02% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.59M, and float is at 66.45M with Short Float at 9.71%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowling Robert B., the company’s Former 10% Owners. SEC filings show that Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $38.18 per share for a total of $7.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.8 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Allen Chad W (CFO) sold a total of 2,358 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $38.16 per share for $89975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47029.0 shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Akradi Bahram (Director) disposed off 55,000 shares at an average price of $38.31 for $2.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,696,353 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading 12.33% up over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is 13.99% higher over the same period.