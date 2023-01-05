SM Energy Company (SM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -13.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.91 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94%.

Currently trading at $30.04, the stock is -14.76% and -26.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -6.07% at the moment leaves the stock -25.74% off its SMA200. SM registered -5.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.05%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.70%, and is -15.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.03 and Fwd P/E is 3.42. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.91% and -45.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.19M, and float is at 120.75M with Short Float at 4.22%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quintana Julio M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quintana Julio M sold 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $42.79 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Lytle Patrick A (VP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $45.61 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12463.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $46.23 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 228,543 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 32.73% higher over the past 12 months.