Which institution holds the most shares in NOV Inc. (NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $24.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOV stock was last observed hovering at around $19.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.16, the stock is -0.81% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 6.63% off its SMA200. NOV registered 40.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.32%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.81%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

NOV Inc. (NOV) has around 27043 employees, a market worth around $7.84B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 840.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.21% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

NOV Inc. (NOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOV Inc. (NOV) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year

NOV Inc. (NOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 391.00M, and float is at 390.23M with Short Float at 3.06%.

NOV Inc. (NOV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at NOV Inc. (NOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novak Christy Lynn, the company’s VP, Corp. Controller, CAO. SEC filings show that Novak Christy Lynn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $23.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64086.0 shares.

NOV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Joseph Isaac H. () sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $22.77 per share for $56925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the NOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, HARRISON DAVID D (Director) disposed off 3,112 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $52941.0. The insider now directly holds 91,185 shares of NOV Inc. (NOV).

NOV Inc. (NOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 62.99% up over the past 12 months and Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is 11.38% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 60.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.