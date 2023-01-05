Which institution holds the most shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) is 18.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTER stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 22.90% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 21.76% at the moment leaves the stock -54.79% off its SMA200. WTER registered -83.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.93%.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.16%, and is 23.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.37% over the week and 13.44% over the month.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $28.86M and $67.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.26% and -83.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-398.60%).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.10% this year

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.93M, and float is at 137.76M with Short Float at 1.05%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAUCH DAVID ERIC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAUCH DAVID ERIC bought 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) that is trading 34.39% up over the past 12 months.