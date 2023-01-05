Which Institutions Own Shares In Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.91 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -0.74% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -26.60% off its SMA200. CIM registered -59.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.26%.

The stock witnessed a -10.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $770.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is -86.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.27% and -60.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.75M, and float is at 228.63M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -30.24% down over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is -46.08% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -32.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.