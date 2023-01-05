Which Institutions Own Shares In Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is -5.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -54.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 6.36% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 47.23% off its SMA200. HLX registered 105.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.73%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.77%, and is -6.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has around 1327 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $753.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.58. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.38% and -7.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -612.70% this year

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.33M, and float is at 142.49M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sparks Scott Andrew, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $6.93 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 7.51% up over the past 12 months and Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) that is 38.62% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 7.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.