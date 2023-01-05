Which Institutions Own Shares In Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is 10.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 13.22% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 8.91% at the moment leaves the stock -43.15% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -5.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.21%.

The stock witnessed a -11.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.91%, and is 13.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $112.74M and $45.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.04% and -81.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.21M, and float is at 155.44M with Short Float at 6.51%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.92 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $0.50 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.23 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 500,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 18,730,089 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).