Who are the Institutional Holders in Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.28 and a high of $28.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.90, the stock is -0.35% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. ACI registered -5.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.62%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.22%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $11.31B and $75.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.35% and -26.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.90M, and float is at 313.67M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMCO REALTY CORP, the company’s. SEC filings show that KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $26.18 per share for a total of $301.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28.34 million shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that MORRIS SUSAN (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 252,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $28.86 per share for $7.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, MORRIS SUSAN (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 252,003 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $7.12 million. The insider now directly holds 638,928 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).