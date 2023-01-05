Who are the Institutional Holders in Chubb Limited (CB)?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 1.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.78 and a high of $223.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $220.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.63% off its average median price target of $244.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.89% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -28.23% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $224.40, the stock is 3.18% and 5.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 11.10% off its SMA200. CB registered 17.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.84%.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.41%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $93.76B and $42.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 12.43. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.13% and 0.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chubb Limited (CB) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 147.30% this year

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.54M, and float is at 413.20M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lupica John J, the company’s Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*. SEC filings show that Lupica John J sold 7,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $222.00 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Lupica John J (Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*) sold a total of 19,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $218.59 per share for $4.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN (Executive Vice President*) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $209.43 for $2.09 million. The insider now directly holds 2,090 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -25.44% down over the past 12 months and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is -65.59% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 28.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.