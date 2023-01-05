Who are the Institutional Holders in Poshmark Inc. (POSH)?

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is 0.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.97 and a high of $17.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $17.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -49.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.90, the stock is 0.23% and 0.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.32% off its SMA200. POSH registered 2.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.99%.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.11% over the week and 0.13% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $352.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.55% and -0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.50% this year

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.68M, and float is at 53.93M with Short Float at 7.24%.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Poshmark Inc. (POSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald John Michael, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McDonald John Michael sold 7,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $17.81 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94314.0 shares.

Poshmark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Brumana Rodrigo (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $17.81 per share for $49345.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the POSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, McDonald John Michael (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,034 shares at an average price of $17.66 for $71220.0. The insider now directly holds 90,475 shares of Poshmark Inc. (POSH).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.04% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.62% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -62.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.