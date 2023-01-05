Who is the Top Investor In Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is 7.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $6.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is 10.14% and 15.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 28.28% off its SMA200. BBVA registered 8.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.12%.

The stock witnessed a 9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.31%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 114311 employees, a market worth around $39.46B and $27.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.63% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.06B, and float is at 6.03B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -7.14% down over the past 12 months and Banco de Chile (BCH) that is 21.28% higher over the same period. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is 7.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.