Who is the Top Investor In Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is 0.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 50.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 32.92% and 22.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -24.07% off its SMA200. EOSE registered -80.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.20%.

The stock witnessed a 29.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.80%, and is 31.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.98% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $87.28M and $18.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.02% and -80.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.90% this year

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.10M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mastrangelo Joe, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $74744.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bornstein Jeffrey S (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $1.30 per share for $25936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the EOSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Stidolph Russell Monoki (Director) acquired 79,850 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $99166.0. The insider now directly holds 160,310 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE).