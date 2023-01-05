Who is the Top Investor In Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is -0.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is -4.37% and -23.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -36.54% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -52.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.25%.

The stock witnessed a -34.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.52%, and is 36.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 10.49% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $254.11M and $249.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.96% and -77.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.21M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 22.18%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paulson Richard A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Paulson Richard A. sold 3,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $5.17 per share for a total of $18043.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $4.54 per share for $15858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 3,488 shares at an average price of $5.87 for $20475.0. The insider now directly holds 619,510 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 17.36% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -20.02% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -11.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.