Who is the Top Investor In Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $57.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $52.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.49%.

Currently trading at $47.16, the stock is -12.45% and -8.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -10.43% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. STNG registered 238.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.01%.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.52%, and is -13.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.73 and Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.95% and -18.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.70% this year

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 5.59%.