W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Volatility At 6.59%, Should You Add A Position?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -7.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is -9.06% and -23.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -12.51% off its SMA200. WTI registered 47.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.71%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.54%, and is -10.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $740.05M and $896.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.15 and Fwd P/E is 2.74. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.28% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.90%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.50% this year

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.12M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 15.38%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghauri Shahid, the company’s. SEC filings show that Ghauri Shahid sold 116,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6670.0 shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -32.86% down over the past 12 months.