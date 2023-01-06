A peek at Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): Who has invested in It?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) is -12.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMAM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is 3.94% and 68.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -18.29% off its SMA200. AMAM registered -77.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.53%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 280.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.69%, and is 27.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.71% over the week and 38.52% over the month.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $54.87M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 421.05% and -79.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.90%).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -301.70% this year

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.62M, and float is at 5.52M with Short Float at 34.06%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -56.57% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 21.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.