A peek at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who has invested in It?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is 23.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $20.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -125.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.25, the stock is 28.18% and 27.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 43.05% off its SMA200. DCPH registered 90.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.45%.

The stock witnessed a 34.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is 32.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $121.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 211.06% and -3.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.50%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.21M, and float is at 49.11M with Short Float at 15.64%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sherman Matthew L, the company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Sherman Matthew L sold 2,587 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $48455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74297.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Sherman Matthew L (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $10.75 per share for $19006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76884.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Martin Daniel C. (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,311 shares at an average price of $10.75 for $14093.0. The insider now directly holds 49,521 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -8.93% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 47.57% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -51.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.