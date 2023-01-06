A peek at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH): Who has invested in It?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) is -2.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRSH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is -1.23% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. FRSH registered -40.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.91%.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $470.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.25% and -44.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.70M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 8.26%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PADGETT BARRY L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PADGETT BARRY L. sold 6,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $14.47 per share for a total of $95010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16428.0 shares.

Freshworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $14.78 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.11 million shares of the FRSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, GANDHI SAMEER K (Director) acquired 34,000 shares at an average price of $14.78 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,112,212 shares of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH).