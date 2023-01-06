A peek at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG): Who has invested in It?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is 5.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.63% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -42.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.05, the stock is 7.44% and 19.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 26.43% off its SMA200. WMG registered -10.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.33%.

The stock witnessed a 9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.22%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $19.24B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.05 and Fwd P/E is 27.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.77% and -17.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.82M, and float is at 114.33M with Short Float at 5.48%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $34.03 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $32.32 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 434,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).