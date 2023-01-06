Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Volatility At 6.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -14.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.29% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.29% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.27, the stock is -21.65% and -24.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 20.94% off its SMA200. AEHR registered -21.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.50%.

The stock witnessed a -32.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.60%, and is -13.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $487.36M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.98 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.38% and -38.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.24M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 18.52%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLIPHANT LAURA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLIPHANT LAURA sold 3,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.01 per share for a total of $93832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9177.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) sold a total of 1,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $27.00 per share for $51327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12651.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Erickson Gayn (President and CEO) disposed off 69,690 shares at an average price of $25.90 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds 608,051 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -49.04% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -47.64% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -11.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.