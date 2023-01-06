Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is 6.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 12.37% and -17.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -40.23% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -36.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.83%.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.51%, and is 23.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.93% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $168.12M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.81% and -82.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.41M, and float is at 218.98M with Short Float at 12.65%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Postma Robert W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Vieser Jaime (Director) bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.65 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the TCRT stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -95.79% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 15.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.