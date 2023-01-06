Ameren Corporation (AEE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $99.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $88.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.88% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.00, the stock is -3.10% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -3.76% off its SMA200. AEE registered -2.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.54%.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.60%, and is -3.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9116 employees, a market worth around $22.51B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.36% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.40M, and float is at 257.49M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAXTER WARNER L, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that BAXTER WARNER L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $90.32 per share for a total of $4.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that MOEHN MICHAEL L (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 3,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $83.20 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, MOEHN MICHAEL L (Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 2,696 shares at an average price of $92.76 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 145,642 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 3.24% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 5.23% higher over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 1.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.