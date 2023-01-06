Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Volatility At 1.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is 1.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $59.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $55.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $55.92, the stock is 2.81% and 7.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 10.70% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -0.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.68%.

The stock witnessed a 5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.14%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $25.59B and $17.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.08 and Fwd P/E is 14.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.78% and -6.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 69 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading -20.49% down over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 2.70% higher over the same period.