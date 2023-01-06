FinVolution Group (FINV) Volatility At 3.92%, Should You Add A Position?

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is 9.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $5.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $46.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.82% off the consensus price target high of $48.64 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.45% higher than the price target low of $40.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.44, the stock is 10.18% and 15.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 23.11% off its SMA200. FINV registered 11.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.86%.

The stock witnessed a 13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.16%, and is 9.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 4259 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 4.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.99% and 0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.46M, and float is at 129.39M with Short Float at 2.25%.