Here are the top Institutional holders of Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is -4.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of $59.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.83%.

Currently trading at $36.76, the stock is -3.23% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -4.96% off its SMA200. DT registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.57%.

The stock witnessed a -2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 378.97 and Fwd P/E is 38.09. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.99% and -37.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.19M, and float is at 194.88M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Alicia, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Allen Alicia sold 31,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $39.77 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87281.0 shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Greifeneder Bernd (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.14 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Dollentz-Scharer Matthias (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 2,299 shares at an average price of $38.14 for $87682.0. The insider now directly holds 71,093 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -32.43% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -50.38% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -17.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.