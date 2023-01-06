Here are the top Institutional holders of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLYA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is 4.85% and 5.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -9.30% off its SMA200. PLYA registered -22.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.64%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.72%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $822.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.93 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.99% and -35.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.98M, and float is at 127.88M with Short Float at 4.19%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulet Fernando, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Mulet Fernando sold 4,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $30719.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Maliassas Gregory (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $6.36 per share for $30712.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the PLYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Hymel Ryan Paul (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,176 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $58359.0. The insider now directly holds 424,879 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA).

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -11.39% down over the past 12 months.