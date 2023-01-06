Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG)

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -2.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $22.09, the stock is -3.10% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 8.92% off its SMA200. FORG registered -3.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.64%.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.08%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $201.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.04% and -11.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.30% this year

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.08M, and float is at 42.55M with Short Float at 13.75%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Juan P, the company’s CFO, Executive VP – Global. SEC filings show that Fernandez Juan P sold 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $23.43 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Angstadt Peter K Jr. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $21.47 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Angstadt Peter K Jr. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $21.36 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 121,654 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -32.43% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -17.27% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -5.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.