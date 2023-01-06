Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is 15.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 21.21% and 34.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 58.26% off its SMA200. YSG registered -15.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.55%.

The stock witnessed a 42.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is 30.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $881.43M and $607.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 333.10% and -23.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.30M, and float is at 353.54M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -8.03% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 5.70% higher over the same period.