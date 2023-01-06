indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is -0.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $11.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.80, the stock is -11.44% and -20.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -19.77% off its SMA200. INDI registered -48.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.61%.

The stock witnessed a -25.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.30%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $858.28M and $96.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.40% and -48.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 16.28%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by schiller Thomas, the company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy. SEC filings show that schiller Thomas sold 15,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $8.03 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Kee Scott David (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $8.82 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 669.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.48 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,478,779 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).