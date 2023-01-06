Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Volatility At 3.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) is -4.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.64 and a high of $42.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.08% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.1% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.95, the stock is 0.03% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 9.69% off its SMA200. NE registered 36.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.66%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.98%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $999.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.32 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.79% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Corporation Plc (NE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.50% this year

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.84M, and float is at 129.71M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Noble Corporation Plc (NE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 334,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $35.80 per share for a total of $11.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.42 million shares.

Noble Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $35.77 per share for $10.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.75 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 568,253 shares at an average price of $35.38 for $20.1 million. The insider now directly holds 13,054,735 shares of Noble Corporation Plc (NE).