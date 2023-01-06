Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 4.71% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.42% off its SMA200. OSG registered 52.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.15%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $252.74M and $440.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.21. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.88% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.60% this year

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.17M, and float is at 61.24M with Short Float at 0.63%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norton Samuel H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Norton Samuel H bought 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.45 million shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.92 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.87 million shares of the OSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, SILCOCK JULIE (Director) disposed off 6,339 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $18388.0. The insider now directly holds 273,512 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG).