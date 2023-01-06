PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Volatility At 1.59%, Should You Add A Position?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.90 and a high of $104.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $98.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $97.78, the stock is -1.79% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.53% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 8.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.03.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.57%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $33.87B and $27.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.11 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.54% and -6.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.40M, and float is at 341.73M with Short Float at 1.33%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the company’s PRESIDENT & CFO. SEC filings show that SCHIPPERS HARRIE sold 29,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $95.64 per share for a total of $2.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53246.0 shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that FEIGHT R PRESTON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 13,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $95.77 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62377.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, HUBBARD TODD R (VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 491 shares at an average price of $95.00 for $46645.0. The insider now directly holds 1,628 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is -49.61% lower over the past 12 months.