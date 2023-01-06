PVH Corp. (PVH) Volatility At 3.80%, Should You Add A Position?

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is 8.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.49 and a high of $113.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $75.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.82% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -50.67% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.84, the stock is 7.78% and 21.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 20.74% off its SMA200. PVH registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.95%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.92%, and is 11.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $8.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.68% and -32.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.00% this year

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.80M, and float is at 63.17M with Short Float at 3.41%.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLMES JAMES, the company’s EVP & Controller. SEC filings show that HOLMES JAMES sold 4,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $74.68 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15420.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Larsson Stefan (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 18,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $53.94 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Coughlin Zachary (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,857 shares at an average price of $53.85 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 22,913 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -61.13% down over the past 12 months and Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is -33.58% lower over the same period. Under Armour Inc. (UA) is -49.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.